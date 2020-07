WINDSOR, ONT. -- Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain may be hitting Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Wednesday night.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the region. The main threats are heavy downpours and wind gust up to 90 km per hour.

A few thunderstorms may hit severe thunderstorm warning criteria Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada reminds people to be prepared for severe weather. If threatening weather approaches take cover immediately, lightening kills and injures Canadians every year, the watch release stated.

“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”