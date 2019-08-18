

CTV Windsor





Windsor, Leamington and Essex County are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.

Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park are also under the advisory.

The agency says strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road.

It says severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads