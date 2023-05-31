Entrepreneur students gain wisdom from Windsor business leaders
The Downtown Windsor Business Accelerator hosted its 10th annual Entrepreneurs’ Summit on Wednesday, marking the first in-person return of the event since the COVID-19 pandemic began over three years ago.
Nearly five dozen high school student entrepreneurs from Assumption Collegiate Catholic High School mingled with half a dozen local business leaders to gain entrepreneurial wisdom.
“This is the first time where we can actually get the kids back on site face-to-face interacting with local business owners,” said business teacher Jeremy Bracken, who also serves as a board member at the accelerator.
Bracken said it’s refreshing to be back in person, hoping the summit can inspire resiliency in students while helping them identify successful business opportunities.
“Not every kid in their family necessarily has an entrepreneur that they can lean on and if we can open those doors and get kids forming genuine connections and you know, ‘add me on LinkedIn’ and ‘come to me for questions,’ because as a business teacher and business owner, I can only give them my own personal experiences and that's only a few industries,” he said.
“On a day like this, they’re exposed to six additional industries that I’m not even part of and we're hoping that those genuine relationships formed can last a lifetime.”
“If you want to live in Windsor and this is your home, entrepreneurship should be an option because you can have a great lifestyle,” said Downtown Windsor Business Accelerator CEO Arthur Barbut. “It's a beautiful place to be, it's an amazing location, it's still much more affordable than moving to Toronto or KW (Kitchener-Waterloo), so why not?”
Barbut said given the recent events surrounding the battery plant in Windsor, this summit highlights why there should be enhanced focus on supporting and growing local companies.
“I think for us if you want to change our and take more control of our economic future, we really have to invest in Windsor, in people, in companies that want to stay here want to build our region up,” he said.
According to Barbut, about 20 per cent of high school students surveyed after the inaugural summit in 2013 expressed interest in joining or starting a start-up business of their own.
“In 2019, when we hosted the last live one before today, it was 87 per cent,” he said. “So we're seeing a massive shift in that mindset in embracing that culture of like, ‘hey, you know, entrepreneurship is a valid career for me, or at least working for a start-up is not something that's as scary as it used to be in the past.’ So that's very, very positive.”
“Seeing what they've been during COVID is really uplifting and just it's such a good experience and such a good opportunity for us to learn from people already in the sector and implement in our own daily lives,” said grade 12 student Maya Mikhael.
“And just understanding all the different aspects that go into a business,” added classmate Shahnda Shaker. “Because obviously we have some understanding of it but we don't know everything that goes on behind the scenes. So I thought it was really interesting.”
Some students have already launched their own small business, like Reni Babs-Olorunfemi. “So my business is Virtual Tours 3D. So basically what I do is I go to real estate agents and offer my services which is creating 3D models of homes for them to sell.”
Babs-Olorunfemi told CTV News the main goal is to gain as much experience and knowledge as possible, while admitting post-secondary education will lead away from Windsor-Essex.
“For me, the city has done a lot. I immigrated to Canada with my family in 2015 and being here for like eight years now, it made the transition easier from Nigeria to Canada so I'm really grateful for the city. And being here gave me perspective on meeting so many different types of people because we are such a diverse city.”
Summit keynote speaker and Tepperman’s president, Andrew Tepperman, said there’s hope in the future, suggesting students would be wise to consider a return to the region should their education take them elsewhere.
“A lot of them are going to go to other universities,” Tepperman said. “The teacher was saying one of his students got into Stanford. That's excellent. You know, you have to be happy for that person. And I went away to New York. My brothers went away in the US for school too, but two of the three of us came back and that's where our home is, our roots, our families. So even if they're going to better themselves, there's a good chance they could come back too.”
He added, “It's not all rosy and fun. There's a lot of challenges and there's a lot of risks, but at the same time there can be a lot of rewards too.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Special rapporteur Johnston rejects call to 'step aside' after majority of MPs vote for him to resign
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's efforts to assure Canadians that his government is adequately addressing the threat of foreign interference took a hit on Wednesday, when the majority of MPs in the House of Commons voted for special rapporteur David Johnston to 'step aside,' a call Johnston quickly rejected.
UPDATED | 'I heard a cracking noise': 16 children, 1 adult injured in platform collapse at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar
Seventeen people – most of whom are young students – were hospitalized after a falling from a height during a field trip at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar. However, many of the children are now being discharged and sent home, according to an update from the hospital.
Engaged couple shot dead days before moving out of house near Hamilton
An engaged couple was shot dead while fleeing their landlord near Hamilton just days before they were scheduled to move out of their apartment.
Federal Court of Appeal: Canada not constitutionally obligated to bring home suspected ISIS fighters
The Government of Canada has won its appeal and will not be legally forced to repatriate four Canadian men from prisons in Northeast Syria.
Canadian consumer debt hits all-time high, reaching $2.32 trillion in Q1 2023: TransUnion
Amid interest rate hikes and high inflation, more Canadians are turning to credit for relief, with consumer debt hitting a new record in the first quarter of 2023.
Canada closing in on deal to get Stellantis battery plant back on track: Champagne
A deal to save a $5-billion electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor is inching closer, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday.
House moving to midnight sittings as Liberals blame Conservatives for stalling agenda
It's that time of year again where MPs will be sitting until midnight until the House rises in late June, as the federal government pushes to pass as many bills as it can before the summer legislative hiatus. On Wednesday, Government House Leader Mark Holland announced that the Commons will be working late 'every single night … from here until the finish.'
Medication shortage in Canada led to increased dosing errors in children, new study shows
A new study has found that dosing errors in children increased during the Canada-wide shortage of paediatric fever and pain medication last year.
What you may not have known about bladder cancer
Although bladder cancer is the fifth most common cancer in Canada, experts say there’s a significant lack of awareness surrounding whom it affects the most — statistically, men — and that the most common risk factor is smoking.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Emergency crews respond to fire in Kitchener
Around six fire trucks, including an aerial truck, were on scene at a fire on Green Valley Drive in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon after a fire that impacted multiple townhomes.
-
Local fairs and festivals struggling due to lack of volunteers
Several local fairs and festivals are calling off their upcoming events due to a lack of volunteers. Meanwhile one festival is thriving.
-
'Thank God my kids were not outside': Driver charged after car crashes through 3 Kitchener, Ont. backyards
A 72-year-old from Kitchener has been charged with careless driving after a vehicle careened off Highland Road West and smashed through the backyards of three homes on Ralgreen Crescent on Tuesday afternoon.
London
-
Lewis and Cuddy call for moratorium on 'renovictions' as pressure mounts on tenants of Webster Street apartments
The plight of tenants at the Webster Street apartments in northeast London, Ont. has reached the attention of Ontario’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.
-
Minivan careens through entrance of florist shop in west London, Ont.
No injuries were reported after a minivan careened through the front entrance of a florist shop in the west end of the city early Wednesday afternoon.
-
One person transported to hospital after farm incident near Exeter, Ont.
One person was hurt following an incident on a farm north of Exeter on Wednesday afternoon.
Barrie
-
One person airlifted after crash on Hwy 89 involving scooter and truck
One person has been airlifted following a collision involving a scooter and truck near Shelburne.
-
Georgian Bay man faces sentencing for deadly impaired driving crash on Hwy 12
A sentencing hearing got underway for the Georgian Bay man convicted of driving impaired and causing a collision on Highway 12 in 2020 that claimed the life of a 77-year-old Midland man.
-
'It's a historic storm,' Remembering the Barrie tornado 38 years later
May 31, 1985, started like any other day in Barrie, but all that changed later that afternoon when the sky changed colour, suddenly and without warning, plunging the city into chaos.
Northern Ontario
-
3 girls now charged in assault, kidnapping investigation in Huntsville
Huntsville OPP has charged a third girl in connection to an alleged assault captured on video at a local high school and shared on social media earlier this month.
-
Northern Ont. town on the brink of evacuation as out-of-control wildfire grows
Forest fires in northern Ontario are on the rise, with the largest in the region shutting down a critical highway for the people of Hornepayne for a bit and bringing the community to the brink of evacuation.
-
'Mortifying': Toronto woman says restaurant shamed her for ordering too much food
A Toronto woman says she was shamed for the size of her order at a sushi restaurant north of the city in a scathing review posted to social media that’s been viewed more than 1.4 million times.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man facing charges in double homicide of Mississauga teens in Pembroke, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Ottawa in connection with the shooting deaths of two teens from Mississauga in Pembroke, Ont. A third teenager, also from Mississauga, was injured.
-
Crown seeks significant sentence for OPP officer convicted of sexual assault
At a sentencing hearing in Brockville Wednesday, the Crown argued an 'exemplary sentence' was warranted for the OPP officer convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman and videotaping it.
-
Special rapporteur Johnston rejects call to 'step aside' after majority of MPs vote for him to resign
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's efforts to assure Canadians that his government is adequately addressing the threat of foreign interference took a hit on Wednesday, when the majority of MPs in the House of Commons voted for special rapporteur David Johnston to 'step aside,' a call Johnston quickly rejected.
Toronto
-
Engaged couple shot dead days before moving out of house near Hamilton
An engaged couple was shot dead while fleeing their landlord near Hamilton just days before they were scheduled to move out of their apartment.
-
Ontario's summer forecast revealed. It might not be what you were hoping for
Ontarians could be looking at a 'love it or leave it' kind of summer this year with below normal temperatures forecast, The Weather Network says.
-
Toronto mayoral hopefuls face off in latest debate
The leading candidates in the Toronto mayoral race are squaring off in a debate hosted by United Way Greater Toronto, The Toronto Star and Toronto Metropolitan University. We’ll be bringing you live updates here as the candidates face off.
Montreal
-
'It doesn't feel human': Six Quebecers file legal challenge against Bill 96
One year less a day after Quebec's Bill 96 came into force, a new legal challenge was filed Wednesday at the Montreal courthouse on behalf of six people.
-
HEAT WAVE
HEAT WAVE | Here's how you can identify heat stroke and prevent serious symptoms
Some communities in Quebec are expected to get record-high temperatures and Environment Canada has issued several weather warnings and watches for heat. Dr. Christopher Labos spoke to CTV News anchor Mutsumi Takahashi about heat and sunstroke and tips for preventing serious consequences in the sun.
-
Quebec judge calls out 'shocking' state failure after man slays spouse in psychotic delirium
Louise Avon, brutally murdered on March 31, 2022 in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts by her husband in the throes of a crack-induced psychotic delirium, might still be alive if Quebec hadn't "failed miserably in its role of protecting the public."
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier asks for urgent help from federal government as wildfires continue to burn out of control
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking for urgent help as wildfires continue to burn out of control in his province.
-
Roofers hailed as heroes for alerting neighbours to Tantallon-area fire
A Halifax roofing crew is being hailed as heroes for their actions Sunday, after springing into action and alerting neighbours when they spotted smoke and then a fast-moving wildfire in Upper Tantallon, N.S.
-
Shelburne County wildfire remains out of control, further evacuation recommended
A wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is still out of control and prompting recommended evacuations.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 'I heard a cracking noise': 16 children, 1 adult injured in platform collapse at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar
Seventeen people – most of whom are young students – were hospitalized after a falling from a height during a field trip at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar. However, many of the children are now being discharged and sent home, according to an update from the hospital.
-
Sioux Valley Dakota Nation man killed in hit-and-run: RCMP
RCMP in Virden are investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident Tuesday morning.
-
'Customers very satisfied': The use of cosmetic pesticides once again allowed on Manitoba lawns
Winnipeg lawn care companies have an old weapon back in their arsenal as they begin their annual war against weeds.
Calgary
-
Landspout spotted near Stettler, Alberta
A landspout touched down near Stettler on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Sentencing arguments in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer to be rescheduled
Sentencing arguments in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer to be rescheduled
-
Candidate's win despite trans-feces comparison not surprising: Pride Lacombe
The head of an LGBTQ group in central Alberta says he wasn't surprised a candidate who compared transgender students in schools to feces in food won her seat in Monday's provincial election, which saw the United Conservative Party win a majority government.
Edmonton
-
Smith urged to work with elected Edmontonians after promising 'council' of defeated UCP candidates
Alberta's re-elected premier says she plans to form a "council" of UCP candidates who lost in Monday's election to advise her on Edmonton issues, something her opponent made fun of Wednesday.
-
'It was panic, chaos': Hundreds of northern Alberta residents flee growing wildfire
The wildfire, believed to have been caused by lightning, grew from 300 hectares on Sunday to 8,600 by Wednesday afternoon.
-
Landspout spotted near Stettler, Alberta
A landspout touched down near Stettler on Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Man sentenced to house arrest for 'catastrophic' Surrey street-racing crash
A man has been sentenced to two years less a day of house arrest, two years less a day of probation and a three-year driving ban after causing a "catastrophic" crash while street racing in Surrey in 2020.
-
Finnigan, 'an absolute lovebug' of a cat, needs help and new home after recovering from hit-and-run: BC SPCA
A three-year-old cat that was hit by a car in Burnaby earlier this month needs some help and a new home, says the BC SPCA.
-
B.C. man sentenced for harassment, 'brazen breaches' in stalking case
A B.C. man who stalked a woman he became "obsessed with" was convicted of 11 crimes including criminal harassment, attempted break-and-enter and "serial breaches" of no-contact conditions, according to a recently published judgment.