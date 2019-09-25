Enrolment at the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is greater than expected.

During Tuesday night’s board meeting, it was announced there are currently 13,385 students in the elementary level, up 135 from the board's projected forecast for 2019-2020 school year.

There were 23 additional teachers hired at elementary schools.

At the secondary level, 6,945 students are enrolled, up 120 over forecast, while three new teachers have come on board.

Superintendent of human resources Colleen Norris says student enrollment numbers can rise even more throughout the school year.

“We tend to get growth throughout the school year and I know I'm hearing from our principals that students continue to come in families come in to register in our schools, so we do anticipate continued growth as the school year progresses,” says Norris.