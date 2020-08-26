WINDSOR, ONT. -- Leamington is joining other Essex County municipalities by passing their own mask policy.

Council approved the policy on Tuesday night.

A person must wear a mask if they are using public transit, or entering a public building.

Children under the age of two are exempt, as well as a person who is unable to wear a mask for medical reasons.

The mask policy does not apply to outdoor spaces.

On June 26, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit mandated face masks must be worn inside all commercial establishments.