Enhanced mask policy approved for Leamington
Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020 7:58AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Leamington is joining other Essex County municipalities by passing their own mask policy.
Council approved the policy on Tuesday night.
A person must wear a mask if they are using public transit, or entering a public building.
Children under the age of two are exempt, as well as a person who is unable to wear a mask for medical reasons.
The mask policy does not apply to outdoor spaces.
On June 26, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit mandated face masks must be worn inside all commercial establishments.