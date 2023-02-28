End of an era: Market Hall in Walkerville’s Market Square to close its doors
After nearly 26 years in Windsor, the Market Square will be closing its vendor area on March 31.
The owner of the building said business has gradually declined over the years.
When the hall opened in 1997, there were over 50 vendors and more than 30 thousand weekly shoppers. Today, only six vendors remain.
“So many new supermarkets have opened up. They're just very difficult to compete with,” said Market Square building owner Pierre Poirier.
Poirier said he is waiving rent for vendors this month and offering an additional $5,000 for vendors who move out two weeks early.
“It's sort of our thank you for their patronage over all these years. We don't want to leave on a bad note,” said Poirier.
Regular shoppers at the market were saddened by the news of the closure.
“I’m so upset because this has been a part of my life every Saturday for so many years,” said shopper Maggie Gurun.
Walkerville resident Edy Haddad said Saturdays at the market was a family tradition growing up.
“I remember my mother used to take me here as a little boy and we used to go to every single vendor,” said Haddad.
As for the future of the 35-thousand square foot space, Haddad would like to see it used for additional housing.
“If we're able to convert these into apartments and lofts, that would provide opportunities to bring more people to our community,” added Haddad. “I would love to maybe even see the college or university open up a satellite in this area to bring students and young people here.”
The owner of Market Square said he has received interest from potential tenants but a decision has not been made yet.
