Enbridge supporting Amherstburg’s Magic of River Lights opening night

Enbridge has donated to Amherstburg’s River Lights Opening Night as the annual display continues again this year.

“With Enbridge’s generous sponsorship, we are proud to continue the tradition our town has come to know and love, promoting the brilliant and dazzling light displays, which have become a signature backdrop in historic Amherstburg,” said Mayor Michael Prue.

Opening night is coming up on Nov. 16, starting with the Essex Region Conservation Authority’s (ERCA) Super Santa Run/Walk/Wheel at 5 p.m.

The municipal tree lighting will follow at 6 p.m. and fireworks will illuminate the sky.

“As one of Canada’s largest renewable energy companies, Enbridge is immensely proud to support Amherstburg’s River Lights Winter Festival for the 11th consecutive year,” said Ian Robertson, supervisor of solar operations.

“This partnership is a natural fit for us, giving Enbridge the opportunity to give back and share in the holiday spirit alongside the Amherstburg community we’re honoured to serve.”

The Pathway to Potential Gingerbread Warming House will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. until Dec. 22.

A full list of Amherstburg’s festivities is available here.