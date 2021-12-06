Employees encouraged to work from home as Windsor-Essex workplace outbreaks climb

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has extra recommendations for workplaces in the region as COVID-19 outbreaks continue to climb.

As of Monday, there are 19 outbreaks at local workplaces.

WECHU issued a Letter of Instruction to business owners on Sunday, with new restrictions for social gatherings, capacity limits for restaurants and other recommendations. It takes effect on Friday, Dec. 11 at 12:01 a.m.

The health unit is recommending employees work from home whenever possible to limit spread of the virus.

“I think if people can work from home, we should let them work from home,” said Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, acting medical officer of health.

He said they are aware of more workers coming into the office over the past few months, and they want companies to review these decisions to ensure in-person attendance is essential.

“There are still enterprises that are having more in-person meetings than necessary,” says Nesathurai.

He says it would be difficult for the health unit to decide for an employer who can work remotely, which is why they are asking business owners to take on the task.

Here are the specific workplace recommendations listed in the Letter of Instruction:

General Compliance for businesses and organizations that are open under the Reopening Ontario Act, 2020: