Employees assaulted during robbery at Windsor store, three people facing charges

Three people are facing charges after allegedly stealing computers from a Windsor business and assaulting employees who tried to stop the robbery, police say.

Widnsor police responded to the robbery report around 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Officers say the suspect stole two Macbooks and fled the store. When employees tried to stop the suspect, they were assaulted and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was able to make away with the stolen computers and was seen leaving in a dark blue truck.

The Windsor Police POP (problem oriented police) unit found the blue truck parked in the 1900 block of Bernard Road shortly after the robbery. The occupants were still inside the truck.

Police say officers approached the vehicle and one occupant fled.

Following a short foot chase, the suspect and two others who were inside the truck were arrested without incident.

Police say a “quantity” of drugs were found and seized from the truck during the investigation. The stolen computers were also recovered.

Police have charged a 36-year-old Kingsville man with the following:

Robbery

Have face mask/disguise

Assault

Fail to comply with release order

Possession of stolen property

Possession of a controlled substance x3 (cocaine, fentanyl and crystal meth)

A 26-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were also arrested and are facing charges of possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance x3 for cocaine, fentanyl and meth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com