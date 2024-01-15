Employee thrown to the ground in west end robbery: Windsor police

Windsor police are looking for a suspect following a robbery at a west Windsor convenience store.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store in the 3200 block of Sandwich Street on Jan. 2. A male suspect entered the store, concealed several items, and left without attempting to pay.

Police say a store employee who confronted the suspect was grabbed and thrown to the ground. The suspect then fled eastwards towards Mill Street.

The employee did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 35 years old, 6’2”, and 240lbs, with dark hair and a beard. At the time of the incident, the suspect wore a black hooded jacket, plaid hoodie, red gloves, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.