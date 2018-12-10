

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say an employee was sprayed with bear spray during an armed robbery at a Wyandotte Street business.

Officers responded to a business in the 5400 block of Wyandotte Street East for a robbery that just occurred on Saturday around 8 p.m.

Investigation revealed that two suspects entered the store with their identity concealed with ski masks.

Police say one was armed with a suspected handgun and the other with can of a noxious substance, believed to be bear spray. They approached the employee and demanded cash.

Officers say one of the suspects sprayed the employee during the incident and they fled the store with a quantity of money.

The employee sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

The first suspect is described as a man, 6'0, skinny. He was wearing blue and white plaid long sleeve coat with a brown hoodie underneath, black pants with white writing on lower half of the leg, brown winter or hiking boots, ski mask, and carrying a can of bear spray.

The second suspect is described as a man, 5'7, wearing a big black puffy jacket, grey jogging pants, black and white Nike shoes, ski mask, carrying a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.