Employee charged with fraud for 'heavily discounting items' at Windsor business: WPS

Windsor police say a 61-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly manipulated discounts on over 1,800 items at a local business.

The Windsor Police Service Financial Crime Unit began an investigation on Nov. 4, into fraud taking place at a business in the 4000 block of Walker Road.

Police say information provided was that an employee had been heavily discounting items, which cost the company over $6,000 in lost revenue.

Through investigation, officers learned that the employee manipulated discounts on over 1800 items between September and October of 2022.

On Nov. 24, the employee was arrested and charged with fraud over $5000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Financial Crimes at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.