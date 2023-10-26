Emotional tribute in Wheatley for hockey player who died in crash

Wheatley Sharks forward Shannon Olson opened up about how he and many of his teammates felt following a pre-game memorial for their friend Sylvain Lessard — who lost his life in a crash Tuesday night.

“First period I don't think my legs were on my body,” Olson said.

The Sharks hosted Amherstburg Wednesday night.

“We left it up to the players if they wanted to play yesterday and it was unanimous that they did in his honour,” said general manager Thomas Grubb.

Lessard passed away following a crash between an SUV and a tractor trailer on County Road 42 west of Patillo Road. According to OPP, the 20-year-old driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased on scene and the driver of the tractor trailer was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Prior to their game, players from both teams formed a circle at centre ice as an emotional arena announcer struggled to get through a short program.

“It was really emotional when Braeden Caetano, our captain, brought out the jersey,” Olson said. “We sang the national anthem and then we saluted his jersey.”

The moment was felt throughout the arena.

“Goalie's going back to the net crying. They were all crying on the bench and then opening puck drops a minute after that so they had to pick themselves up pretty quick,” said Grubb.

The Sharks won 9-2 which adds up to 11 — the number Lessard wore playing for the Sharks until two weeks ago. He wore 92 in Lakeshore.

“He was definitely there is spirit for us last night,” Olson said.

The Canadiens cancelled their game Wednesday night in light of the tragedy.

“His first two games he was real dynamite and playing very well and things were just ramping up and getting really good and we were looking forward to the future but unfortunately we'll have to play in his memory,” said Lakeshore general manager Mark Seguin.

The Canadiens are offering bereavement counselling within the organization and also externally through the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) where officials say it's important for players to verbalize and not internalize their grief.

“If your grief is persisting two to four weeks after that you reach out for supports if you're feeling that's needed,” said Dana St. Jean a grief works therapist at the CMHA Windsor-Essex County branch.

“We don’t ever want to bottle up emotions. We don’t want to bottle up grief, and if grief is impacting your daily functioning and if you’re noticing changes in your day to day routines that’s when it would be really important to reach out for extra support.”

Some in the Wheatley organization plan to be in Lakeshore Friday night as the Canadiens hold a pre-game memorial for Lessard.

“Sly would want us to play and so we notified Blenheim and we're gonna play and put our best effort forward hopefully make him proud,” said Seguin.