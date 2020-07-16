WINDSOR, ONT -- Essex County CAO Rob Maisonville notified county council Wednesday, repairs are being fast-tracked outside the usual tender process.

"What we’ve experienced on County Road 22 recently with the stress fracture of concrete there, unfortunately we have seen these stressors in various stages on a section of County Road 22 as well as County Road 11 and it necessitates that we issue a tender to put some stress joints in those spaces before we experience additional popping of some of that concrete,” said Maisonville.

As CTV reported last week, the effects of intense summer heat, caused heaving and buckling of pavement on Highway Number 3 and Road 22.

Maisonville stressed the importance for a quick turnaround with regards to addressing the risk, as well as the time frame with fewer vehicles and school buses on the road at present.

Maisonville called the situation 'an emergency' with respect to road structure that needs to be addressed.

Many members of council agreed with 'the urgency' of the need for repairs.

“This is something we have to move very very quickly on before somebody gets hurt,” said the mayor of Essex, Larry Snivley.

“We don’t want to have anyone get injured and we don’t want a repeat of what happened. So thank you again for being proactive and tackling the infrastructure that we need here,” said Joe Bachetti, Deputy Mayor of Tecumseh.