WINDSOR, ONT. -- An emergency review of the Kingsville Fire Department has resulted in 22 recommendations.

The review was requested by council after a water rescue call on Sept. 7 at 4 a.m. where two firefighters were injured and their boat was damaged.

“The impacts on the Kingsville Fire Department have been sobering and have included amongst some of its members, anxiety, sadness, anger and remorse,” said the report.

Amherstburg's fire chief Bruce Montone proposed a review team approach using several available fire service professionals to provide assistance for the review.

"A coalition of first responder agencies has existed for the last couple of years for not only rescuers, but for their spouses and their families because many of these issues affect not only the responders, but those close and around them," Montone tells AM800.

The recommendations include health and wellness, employee recognition and moral, workplace safety and community emergency management.

The report says the fire chief and shortly afterwards the deputy fire chief are not in the workplace at this time.