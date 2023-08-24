Emergency responders attend serious collision involving motorcycle

Windsor police attended the scene of a collision on Tecumseh Road East between Clover and Banwell Roads that involved a motorcycle and another vehicle on August 24, 2023. (Source: On Location/Facebook) Windsor police attended the scene of a collision on Tecumseh Road East between Clover and Banwell Roads that involved a motorcycle and another vehicle on August 24, 2023. (Source: On Location/Facebook)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver