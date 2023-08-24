Emergency responders attend serious collision involving motorcycle
Windsor police have closed Tecumseh Road East in both directions, between Clover and Banwell Roads, due to a serious collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.
Police confirmed one person was taken to hospital.
Officials said the Reconstruction Team attended the scene, and it was said that the team only attends scenes that are either life threatening or fatal.
The public is asked to avoid the area as police investigate the collision.
