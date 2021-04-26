WINDSOR, ONT. --

An emergency homeless response phone line has launched in Chatham-Kent.

Effective Monday, April 26, individuals can call 519-354-6628. An operator will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Staff will work with individuals or families to explore possible solutions for housing. If none exists they will work to provide emergency housing as fast as possible.

Every night, at least 60 individuals and families are supported with emergency housing in Chatham-Kent, according to program manager Josh Myers, of the Emergency and Rapid Rehousing program (CKERRP).

Anyone seeking support with Homeless Prevention Services (arrears, eviction prevention, emergency home repairs) are encouraged to continue contacting Employment and Social Services at 519-351-1228 or the Salvation Army at 519-354-1430.