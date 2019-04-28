

CTV Windsor





It looked like an emergency but it was just drills Sunday morning at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

A joint exercise between the Detroit Fire and Police Departments, the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel Authority, Homeland Security and Emergency Management, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Canada Border Services Agency was conducted.

A full-scale drill testing a medical response operation took place from 8am to 10:30am.

The tunnel remained open to traffic during the exercise.