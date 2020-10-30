Advertisement
Emergency crews respond to downtown Windsor fire
Published Friday, October 30, 2020 7:24PM EDT
The aftermath of a fire at 493 University Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (Ricardo Veneza/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A structure fire disrupted downtown Windsor traffic Friday afternoon.
The entrance at 493 University Avenue at Bruce Avenue next to the Beer Exchange downtown is charred from the blaze.
Windsor police had Bruce Avenue closed in both directions while first responders dealt with the flames.
The roadway has since reopened.
There is no word from authorities on the cause or origin of the fire.
