Emergency crews respond to crash on Howard Ave. near 7th Concession

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Howard Avenue between Concessions 7 and 8 as officers investigate a collision.

A viewer-submitted photo shows multiple emergency vehicles and at least one vehicle on the side of the road with what appears to be significant front-end damage.

The crash is being investigated by OPP in Tecumseh.

LaSalle police issued a tweet asking residents to avoid the area as it borders the town around 2:53 p.m. Tuesday.

The notice also mentioned there is an issue with the traffic light at Howard Avenue Laurier Parkway.

Drivers are asked to treat the intersection as a four-way stop until the issue is resolved.