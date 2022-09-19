Emergency crews on scene of single-vehicle crash in Walkerville

Emergency crews on scene of a single-vehicle collision on Hall Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Courtesy: Michael Rainone) Emergency crews on scene of a single-vehicle collision on Hall Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Courtesy: Michael Rainone)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver