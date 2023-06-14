Emergency crews help free man stuck on camper ladder

A man has been rescued by first responders after getting stuck on the ladder of a camper in a Windsor storage area.

Windsor firefighters responded with two vehicles to the 5500 block of Rhodes Drive to assist Windsor police shortly before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fire officials say a man in his 80’s had wedged his foot in the ladder of a camper.

The ladder was on the exterior of the camper and the patient was freed with no injuries.