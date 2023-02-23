Emergency centre planned in Essex after ice storm power outages
The Town of Essex has opened an emergency centre after an ice storm swept through the region causing long-lasting power outages.
The Shaheen Room in the Essex Centre Sports Complex at 60 Fairview Avenue W. will be open as an emergency centre for those without power until 5 p.m. Thursday.
Essex Town Hall, the Gesto office, and Harrow Arena are closed until further notice. The Essex Centre Sports Complex, Essex Recreation Centre, and Maedel Community Centre remain open at this time.
Who to call?
For hazard trees and branches, please contact 519-776-7336 and press '0' or contact the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122.
To report an urgent problem that poses an immediate threat to public health or safety, please call 519-776-7336 or report it online at www.essex.ca/ReportAProblem
In case of an emergency, call 911.
Email access continues to be available at this time.
E.L.K Energy
E.L.K. Energy services Belle River, Comber, Cottam, Essex, Harrow and Kingsville.
“We are aware of multiple power outages in our service areas due to the storm. All crews have been dispatched to restore hydro as quick and safely as possible,” the company posted on their website.
