Elmwood Cresent fire started in the basement
Windsor fire department battles a blaze on Elmwood Crescent on Sunday, July 22, 2018. (Gord Bacon / AM800)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, July 22, 2018 3:45PM EDT
Windsor firefighters were called to a house blaze in Forest Glade Sunday afternoon.
Officials say it started around 3 p.m. in the basement of a home in the 3100 block of Elmwood Crescent.
Flames were visible and there was intense heat when firefighters arrived but they were able to get the fire under control.
There is no word on any injuries or the cause of the blaze.