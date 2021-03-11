Advertisement
Elliot Street West house fire deemed suspicious
Published Thursday, March 11, 2021 7:30AM EST
Fire crews on scene in the 300 block of Elliot Street West. (Courtesy @_OnLocation_ via Twitter)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A house fire on Elliot Street West is being treated as suspicious.
The fire began Wednesday morning outside a home in the 300 block of Elliot St. West.
The fire began on the exterior of the home and caused roughly $125,000 in damages.
The cause of the fire is undetermined but is being considered suspicious.
No injuries have been reported.