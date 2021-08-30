WINDSOR, ONT. -- Campaign signs, a familiar part of any election, are falling victim to vandals.

A recent vandalized election sign in Windsor is just one example, ahead of next month’s federal election.

“Whatever political affiliation you’re part of, you shouldn’t have to smear someone else’s campaign,” says Janer Akkas, who came across the vandalized campaign sign near Walkerville.

He posted the image to social media.

“It doesn’t matter if you represent orange, red, blue, or any of the other parties involved, you don’t gain voters, you don’t lose voters, your power is in your vote,” says Akkas.

The candidate sign is Cheryl Hardcastle, the NDP candidate for Windsor-Tecumseh.

The graffiti reads: “More lockdowns equals more CERB. Let are kids pay for it!”

“Everybody thinks they have the answer to this, but the truth is none of us know how we’re going to get through this. No matter the political affiliation nobody wants to be in lockdown anymore,” says Akkas.

In Northern Ontario, signs are being stolen, knocked over and spray painted with vulgar remarks and inappropriate images.

“To see people go out and actually spray paint and damage signs, the vitriol coming out of some people and it’s coming from a small minority,” says Anthony Rota, Liberal candidate for Nipissing-Timiskaming.

Last week in Aurora, more than 10 election signs were vandalized with hateful graffiti targeting the Jewish community.

“Over the last couple of weeks alone, we’ve seen nearly a dozen anti-Semitic vandalism incidents here in the GTA and many more across the country,” says Noah Shack, Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs.

“It’s something that’s making our community feel fearful.”

Police in Huron County say a number of signs were found damaged near Gorrie, Ont. after being set up by volunteers on Aug. 21 with more signs being found damaged off Highway 21 near Amberley.

Akkas believes this type of behaviour creates further divide among the public.

“When you do these things it doesn’t change anybody’s vote. It just makes your party look ignorant,” he says.

Police say it’s a criminal offence to remove or damage an official election sign and people can face charges of mischief under the criminal code.