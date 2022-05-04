Election Day: here's who's running in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Windsor-Essex residents head to the polls Thursday for Election Day.

Where to follow along for the latest results and election news.

Here’s a look at the candidates in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Windsor-West:

Windsor West candidates for the 2022 provincial election.

Progressive Conservatives - John Leontowicz

Liberal - Linda McCurdy

NDP - Lisa Gretzky (incumbent)

Green - Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale

Ontario Party - Jeremy Palko

None of the Above Party - no candidate

Windsor-Tecumseh:

Riding of Windsor-Tecumseh in the 2022 Provincial Election.

Progressive Conservatives - Andrew Dowie

Liberal - Gary Kaschak

NDP - Gemma Grey-Hall

Ontario Party - Steven Gifford

None of the Above Party - no candidate

Essex:

Candidates running in the Essex riding in the 2022 provincial election.

Progressive Conservatives - Anthony Leardi

Liberal - Manpreet Brar

NDP - Ron LeClair

Ontario Party - Frank Causarano

None of the Above Party - Kevin Linfield

New Blue Party - Danielle Sylvester

Chatham-Kent-Leamington:

Chatham-Kent-Leamington riding in the 2022 Ontario election.