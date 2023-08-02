Elderly woman injured in 'unprovoked attack' downtown Windsor

Windsor police have charged a man after he allegedly attacked an elderly woman “unprovoked” downtown Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a report of an assault around 7 a.m. in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Police say once on scene, police learned the suspect attacked the 84-year-old victim, causing her to fall to the ground. Witnesses who saw what had happened yelled at the attacker, leading him to flee the area.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim and suspect are not known to each other.

Through investigation, police obtained a description of the suspect and the direction he ran off. A little while later, officers arrested a 37-year-old Windsor man without incident.

He has been charged with aggravated assault.

Police say this continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.