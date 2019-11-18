KINGSVILLE, Ont. – An elderly woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after getting hit by a vehicle in Kingsville.

On Monday at 10:30 a.m., Essex County OPP and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to a vehicle and pedestrian collision.

Police say an elderly woman was using a crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle exiting a parking lot in the 400 block of Main Street.

There were lane reductions on Main Street during the investigation.

