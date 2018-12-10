

CTV Windsor





An elderly woman likely received quite a scare early Saturday morning as police say she encountered an intruder during a home invasion on Central Avenue.

Officers were called to a residence located in the 1400 block of Central Avenue for a report of a break and enter which just occurred shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers arrived and were advised that an elderly woman had been alone in the residence when she encountered an intruder.

The suspect gathered a quantity of jewelry and fled the scene out the front door and northbound on foot.

There were no injuries reported.

Investigation revealed that the suspect had gained entry to the residence by breaking open a window.

Members of the Forensic Identification Branch attended and processed the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man, 18-20 years old, small build, 5'0, 120 lbs, clean shaven. He was wearing a black knee length winter coat with a hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.