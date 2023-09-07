Elderly woman allegedly had necklace stolen from her neck in brazen South Windsor robbery

Police are investigating a robbery where an elderly woman had her necklace forcibly taken from her neck in her South Windsor driveway.

Windsor police say around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a vehicle stopped next to the woman who was in the driveway of her home in the 4500 block of Helsinki Crescent.

A woman inside the car initiated conversation with the woman, then stole her necklace before driving away.

Officers were able to obtain video of the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a recent dark-coloured Chevrolet Traverse. The passenger in the vehicle is believed to be a Middle Eastern woman, police say.

WINDSOR POLICE NEWS RELEASE

Case #: 23-103252

Investigators are now asking residents in the area to review any surveillance or dashcam footage at the time of the incident that may help to identify the license plate of the suspect vehicle and occupants.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com