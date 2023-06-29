Elderly pedestrian dies after collision in Riverside Drive parking lot

Windsor police say an elderly pedestrian has died after a collision in a parking lot on Riverside Drive.

The service’s Accident Reconstruction Unit was investigating the crash in the lot near Alexander Park in the 2700 block of Riverside Drive East around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a 92-year-old man involved in the incident has died from his injuries. Windsor police on scene of an active investigation in the 3700 block of Riverside Drive East in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

The street remained open to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.