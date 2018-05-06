Elderly man taken to hospital after being struck by a truck
Man hit by transport at College and Elm
Windsor, CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, May 6, 2018 1:19PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 6, 2018 1:43PM EDT
An elderly man was taken to hospital with injuries after he was struck by a truck Sunday morning.
The happened just after 11 in the morning at the intersection of College Avenue and Elm Street.
Police say the man was crossing the street when he was hit by the transport truck.
College Avenue was closed for several hours.
it is unknown how serious the man's injuries are.
Windsor Police are continuing to investigate.