Elderly man reported missing from Durham, Ont. area found in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police are reminding residents of its Vulnerable Persons Registry after an elderly man from the Durham area was found in the region.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service received a call regarding the missing 86-year-old man Saturday from the Durham Regional Police Service.

Through joint efforts, the man was found by Chatham-Kent police near Pain Court. He was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Police are encouraging residents to update and add information to the Vulnerable Persons Registry to ensure police have the most relevant and up-to-date information.

The registry is an online tool that allows caregivers and family members to submit important to police should they feel someone under their care is at a risk due to physical, medical or mental health condition.

The registry has the person’s description, routines, medical or special needs along with emergency contact information. Families and caregivers are also encouraged to submit a digital photo in the event their loved one gets lost or goes missing.

In the event of an emergency, police say officers will have quick access to the information allowing them to respond quickly and effectively.