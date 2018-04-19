Elderly man passes away after Aubin Road house fire
One person was taken to hospital after a house fire on Aubin Road in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. (Teresinha Medeiros / AM800)
Windsor fire officials confirm a resident has passed away after a house fire on Aubin Road.
Firefighters were called to the blaze at 2328 Aubin Road Wednesday afternoon.
A neighbour says the victim was an elderly man and was attended to by EMS on scene before being taken to hospital.
Damage is estimated at $100,000 - $75,000 to structure and $25,000 to contents.
Officials say it started in the living room.
An investigator from the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating.