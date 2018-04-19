

CTV Windsor





Windsor fire officials confirm a resident has passed away after a house fire on Aubin Road.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at 2328 Aubin Road Wednesday afternoon.

A neighbour says the victim was an elderly man and was attended to by EMS on scene before being taken to hospital.

Damage is estimated at $100,000 - $75,000 to structure and $25,000 to contents.

Officials say it started in the living room.

An investigator from the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating.