

CTV Windsor





An 82-year-old London man has been charged after police say he hit a truck that was protecting workers painting lines on Highway 401.

A member of Chatham-Kent OPP responded to a collision on Highway 401 near Merlin Road in Chatham-Kent on April 23 around 4 p.m.

A "crash truck" safety vehicle was stopped in an eastbound lane providing protection for trucks painting lines on the highway further ahead.

Police say the driver of an eastbound vehicle approaching the truck from the rear attempted to pass, but sideswiped the truck causing significant damage to both vehicles.

There were no injuries reported by either driver.

An 82-year-old London man has been charged with Careless Driving.

The OPP remind motorists to use extreme caution and lower speeds when approaching service vehicles conducting repairs and maintenance on our highways.

These men and women use all necessary safety precautions to allow them to complete their work each day and return home safely to their families.