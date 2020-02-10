TECUMSEH, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say an elderly driver was caught going the wrong way on Highway 401 in Tecumseh.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle going eastbound in the westbound lanes of the 401 on Monday at 10 a.m.

Several officers converged on the area, shutting down on ramps as the vehicle was located and brought to a safe stop west of Manning Road.

Officers say the elderly driver inadvertently entered onto the highway in the wrong direction. He was taken to the Essex County OPP detachment where he was met by family members.

There were no injuries or crashes related to the incident.