An 80-year-old Dresden man has been charged with criminal harassment after allegedly following a woman home from work.

Chatham-Kent police say between June 5 and July 24, the man parked his vehicle in close proximity to a business in Dresden, while keeping observations on a specific female employee.

As the woman walked home from work, the man allegedly followed her very slowly in his vehicle.

Last week, police say another Dresden man observed the man following him around Dresden.

On Wednesday, the suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal harassment.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.