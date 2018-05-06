Elderly cyclist listed in serious condition after collision with truck
Police say an elderly cyclist was struck by a transport truck in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, May 6, 2018. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Windsor, CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, May 6, 2018 4:55PM EDT
Windsor Police say an elderly cyclist is listed in serious condition after he was struck by a transport truck in the city’s west end.
The incident happened just after 11 Sunday morning at the intersection of College Avenue and Elm Street.
Police say the man was riding his bicycle east on College Avenue when he was hit by the truck which was travelling in the same direction.
A police accident reconstruction team was called in as part of the investigation.
There is no word on charges and witnesses are being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.