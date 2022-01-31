Elderly Chatham man faces impaired driving charge after hitting police cruiser

An 85-year-old Chatham man has been charged with impaired driving after police say he struck a police cruiser.

Chatham-Kent police officers responded to the report of a possible impaired driver on Longwoods Road between Kent Bridge Road and Huffs Side Road on Sunday afternoon.

Police say as officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it was veering into oncoming traffic and the man struck a cruiser.

Through investigation, police believed the man was driving while under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

The man and one officer were transported to hospital for medical attention. Both were treated and released.

The Chatham man has been charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit. He was released pending a future court date of Feb. 15, 2022.