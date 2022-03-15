ElderCollege offering new slate of anti-fraud courses for older adults this spring

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE @ 10:30 EDT

LIVE @ 10:30 EDT | President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to address Canada's Parliament today

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will virtually address Canada's Parliament today, where he's expected to speak about the ongoing Russian attacks in Ukraine. In his joint address to members of the House of Commons and Senate inside the House chamber, Zelensky will likely also revive his continued calls for further urgent assistance.

In this photo provided by UK Parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is displayed on the screen as he addresses British lawmakers in the House of Commons in London, Thursday March 8, 2022. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver