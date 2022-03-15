ElderCollege offering new slate of anti-fraud courses for older adults this spring

University of Windsor’s ElderCollege is opening registration for its spring courses on Thursday, and for the first time since the start of the pandemic, some courses will have an in-person learning option.

The college is focused on serving those aged 55-plus, providing short and diverse courses at a low cost.

“For seniors who are intimidated by the technology, they will feel more comfortable coming in to the class,” says instructor Kevin Cosgrove, who will be teaching the course, Digital Safety for the Non-Tech Savvy.

Cosgrove will explain the hows and whys of things that can jeopardize your computer to equip older adults with digital street smarts.

“Unfortunately stats are that 60 percent of people use their passwords over and over,” Cosgrove says.

This common practice known as ‘credential stuffing,’ is one of the easiest ways to lose your hard-earned money and compromise privacy, according to Cosgrove.

“Grab a book and write your passwords down. A hacker cannot reach through the screen and keep the book on your desk. That’s the most secure way you can deal with your passwords.”

Cosgrove is also the author of the book ‘Digital Safety For The Non-Tech Savvy,’ a one-stop guide to protecting yourself online.

A free digital copy has been published on the Windsor police website.

For detailed list of course and to register for ElderCollege courses visit eldercollege.ca

Anti-fraud instructor Kevin Cosgrove in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, March 14, 2022. (Sijia Liu/CTV Windsor)