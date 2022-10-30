Eight people injured in single-vehicle crash on Kent Bridge Road

Eight people were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent Sunday, police say four have since been airlifted to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Chatham-Kent police received a call around 6:47 a.m. about a serious crash on Kent Bridge Road at Fariview Line that involved a single vehicle with eight people inside.

Police say investigation found the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Fariview Line when it failed to stop at a stop sign at Kent Bridge Road.

The vehicle then struck a ditch on the opposite side of the road.

All occupants were transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with various injuries, police say.

Since then, four have been transported by Ornge air ambulance to London Victoria Hospital and Windsor Regional Hospital with serious injuries.