Eight people displaced after fire in Walkerville area

Windsor fire officials say eight people have been displaced after a fire in the Walkerville area.

Firefighters responded to the 600 block of Moy Avenue near Wyandotte Street East around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is undetermined. Moy Avenue and Wyandotte Street in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Second fire

In a separate incident, damage is estimated at $10,000 after a fire in the 400 block of Erie Street West.

Crews responded to the blaze around 10:47 p.m. on Sunday near Erie and Church Street.

Careless cooking is listed as the cause.

No injuries were reported.