WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Saturday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,803 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,312 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF THE NEW CASES:

2 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

4 cases are community acquired

1 case is travel related outside of North America

1 case is outbreak related

WECHU says 57 cases are considered active. Of the active cases 11 are variants of concern and 46 are non-variants.

There are seven Windsor-Essex residents with COVID-19 in the hospital, including five in the ICU.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 434 people.

The WECHU is currently monitoring two outbreaks, one at a workplace in the manufacturing sector and one community outbreak at the Downtown Mission.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: