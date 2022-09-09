Eight arrests made in Glengarry Avenue neighbourhood: Windsor police

Windsor police say officers arrested eight people in the Glengarry Avenue area Thursday during a community-focused patrol.

The Windsor Police Service deployed its Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit to the downtown area after “higher than normal levels of violence” reported last weekend.

Police say seven of the eight people arrested were brought into custody. One was released on scene with a summons to appear in court.

POP Unit Patrol Leads to 8 Arrests https://t.co/iEaAsvKsQ3@CStoppers with information 👀 pic.twitter.com/idPaiTNazq — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) September 9, 2022

Some of the charges include failing to comply with a release order, criminal mischief under $5,000, failing to comply with probation and multiple arrest warrants.

“These arrests illustrate the POP Unit’s continued efforts to enforce the law and keep our downtown community safe for residents, visitors and businesses,” said acting Deputy Chief Jason Crowley.

In addition to the arrests, police say eight tickets were issued and a suspended driver was taken off the road.