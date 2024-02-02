Effects of a warmer winter

Walter Senko, owner and operator of The Spider Guys, said people have called about ants, which are usually dormant this time of year.

“When the snow melt happened, a lot of the water started going down. We got a few calls about ants coming up because they're like, ‘Woah, what's going on?’” said Senko, who has also received calls about active wildlife like skunks, rodents, and raccoons.

“As soon as they start to warm up, their metabolism kicks up. They're going to get a little bit more hungry. Keep your garbages inaccessible to them, absolutely,” he said.

Because of unseasonably warm weather, Senko anticipates more activity from mosquitoes, ticks, and other insects later in the year.

“The more milder it is through the whole season, the more eggs are going to survive throughout the winter,” said Senko.

Sandy MacDonald, landscape and horticultural professor at St. Clair College, has noticed early risers, like crocuses, on campus because of the weather.

“We have things like our lungwort perennial and that foliage is still really, really green. We expect that to be brown. Also, we got a bunch of plants with all kinds of fruit left on them,” MacDonald said, which is good for birds if they decide to return early because of the weather.

“Even if the ground is frozen, there aren't worms available. Fruit is the next food for a lot of birds, especially like robins,” said MacDonald.

MacDonald said residents can capitalize on moving outdoor plants or trees, “We might give them a little protection after. Maybe wrap them in burlap but it's an extra opportunity.”

According to officials at the City of Windsor, this type of weather has allowed them to continue with fall cleaning and to get a head start on spring. It has also allowed residents to get out on the walkways and enjoy the trails.

Outdoor enthusiasts like Tim Byrne were hoping to enjoy snow trails this weekend at the Vintage Snowmobile Show and Swap in Stoney Point Saturday.

“They were looking forward to riding some of these old wrecks on the lake, but we're now looking at open water conditions, but I don't think it'll dampen the spirit,” Byrne said. “I think you'll see a lot of them out there this weekend.”