

CTV Windsor





Three New Democrat incumbents in the Ontario election have unveiled their platforms for Windsor-Essex.

Taras Natyshak and Percy Hatfield joined Lisa Gretzky at her headquarters on Tuesday to introduce their priorities in the NDP Southwestern Ontario platform

Gretzky outlined the new democrats pledge to make education affordable.

“Our plan is to ensure everybody has access to post-secondary education, that they're not coming out with debt,” said Gretzky, the NDP candidate in Windsor West.

Gretzky said her party would also increase hospital funding and invest in front-line workers and long-term care.

Windsor-Tecumseh incumbent Percy Hatfield doesn't want Essex County to be an after-thought during the environmental assessment for high speed rail.

He also highlighted the NDP’s Southwest Transportation Strategy to boost to regional transportation.

Essex incumbent Taras Natyshak said the New Democrats would complete the reconstruction of highway 3. He also said lowering hydro bills and fixing the funding formula to end school closures are priorities.

“So if you look at our platform and the costing that is associated with each one of our platform commitments, you'll see where the money comes from, how it's spent, what the duration is and where we generate revenue and find savings.,” said Natyshak.

The Liberals countered the NDP platform by suggesting the New Democrats based their plan on the province’s fiscal track for 2017 instead of 2018, and therefore cut funding.