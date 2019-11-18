LAKESHORE, Ont. – A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital after police say he suffered serious injuries caused by an "edged weapon."

Essex County OPP and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to a home in the 100 block of Mill Street in Lakeshore on Monday around 5:30 a.m.

Police say a dark-coloured sedan was seen leaving this area at the time of the incident.

Police are asking anyone that may have information regarding this incident, call the OPP's Essex County Major Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.