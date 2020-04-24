EC Row Expressway closed for 'suspicious package' investigation nearby
Published Friday, April 24, 2020 1:14PM EDT
Windsor police investigate on Rhodes Drive in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, April 24, 2020. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say a section of the E.C. Row Expressway is closed while they investigate a suspicious package nearby.
Officers were called to the 5000 block of Rhodes Drive on Friday.
E.C. Row is closed in both directions from Lauzon to Central, as well as Rhodes Drive.
Police are asking motorists to avoid area until further notice.