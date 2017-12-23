

CTV Windsor





The eastbound lanes of the 401 are open again at Highway 77 in Comber after a crash involving an OPP cruiser.

The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. Saturday.

The cruiser was stopped on the shoulder of the highway when it was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

The officer and four of the five occupants in the second vehicle were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The eastbound lanes were closed for the investigation.